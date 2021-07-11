ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo’s newest attraction is set to on Monday!
On July 12, the Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails will open. The 35,000-square-foot outdoor expansion is connected to the Primate House and has been under construction since late 2019. The $13 million exhibit has eight new outdoor homes for primates and is a first-of-its kind primate habitat that includes climbing structures for guests to explore the forest canopy next to the animals.
“We are deeply appreciative of the Rineys’ charitable support, which will greatly impact both the animals in our care and the experiences of our guests,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “This is an amazing and unique exhibit that will help us connect people to animals like never before.”
Primate Canopy Trails will take guests on a journey from the forest floor, thorough a see-through tunnel and up into the treetops on an elevated boardwalk to see monkeys and lemurs. Around 40 primates representing 14 species will utilize Primate Canopy Trails and the Primate House.
