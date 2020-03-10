ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Polls across Missouri will open for voters to cast their ballot Tuesday morning on Election Day.
We gathered some key information to keep in mind on Election Day:
Where to vote?
Polling hours begin at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Missouri law gives voters the right to take up to three hours off to go vote unless you have three consecutive hours off while polls are open. If you're not sure where your polling place is, click here to check.
What to bring?
Missouri Voter ID rules have changed since the last election.
Show one of the following forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:
- Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;
- Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof;
- Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
The Ballot
Voters will have the chance to nominate candidates for everything from president to county commissioner. The list of candidates includes all five of the states established political parties.
Make sure to look closely on the ballot, some candidates who dropped out of the race may still be on there. Local laws requires the names to remain on the ticket unless the candidate withdraws on or before Dec. 24.
Election Security
Ahead of the Missouri primary, there concerns over the security of the elections. News 4 talked to an Washington University Election Security Expert Scott Gran who said he has two concerns about the voting machine.
"Hardware is a concern, but I'm more concerned about the software that goes inside the machine because that is not vetted properly," Gran said. "They allow only a certain amount of people to look at it, it should be open source so any security researcher in the world can look at it."
The companies who make the voting machines engineer the software but the local board of elections need to make sure the software is being tested. The 2020 election will be the major election for the new voting machines in St. Louis County.
The machines print ballots on demand after someone checks in to vote at their polling place.
"The touch screen devices, and those are really bad. Those are really, really bad devices and those should be gotten rid of in the United States as quickly as possible and move to some other security system that lets you see the actual ballot, with the marks you made on it," Gran added.
Election officials said it's all about the paper trail that's required in most states, including Missouri and Illinois.
If there are any discrepancies, elections officials can go back and look at the paper trail.
Health Concerns
The spread of the coronavirus is on the top of people's minds but several local leaders are taking precautions. One person in St. Louis has tested positive for COVID-19. In St. Charles, an election director bought Lysol wipes and gloves for the election judges so they can wipe down styluses, pads and pens.
Over in St. Louis City, officials said they were not making any changes due to the virus. News 4 has not heard back from St. Louis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.