HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Someone stole a motorcycle form outside a Russian Orthodox Church in House Springs that belongs to a priest.
Father Mikhail Volzhanskii, the leader of Holy Archangels Monastery, lives on the property just off Gravois and keeps his motorcycle on the backside of the church.
He wasn’t sure what to think when someone stole the motorcycle. He leaned on worshipers at the church.
“He is most worried about the thieves and their souls because they committed a sin and he hopes they repent for their sin,” said Darren Johnson, a friend of Volzhanskii.
Volzhanskii’s church has a small membership and he barely speaks English. Johnson said the 1989 Tour Glide is very important to Volzhanskii.
“The motorcycle gives him a lot of enjoyment. It is a release of stress if he wants to go out and get some fresh air, enjoy the sunshine, the sunsets and sunrises,” Johnson said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Volzhanskii get a new bike.
Volzhanskii hopes to get another bike so he can continue with his plan to start a religious motorcycle club.
