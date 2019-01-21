ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A historic part of St. Louis could be changed by a closure.
A priest at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Dogtown is asking the St. Louis Archdiocese to end kindgergarten through eighth-grade programs.
The church says low enrollment and money woes are dragging them down, and need to end the programs for the good of the church.
This isn't the first time the school has been in jeopardy of closing, but this time, residents fear it could finally happen.
Father Rajpaul Sundararah posted the letter on Facebook, explaining the importance of keeping a bigger vision possible.
With low enrollment (currently only 73 students attend St. James) and depleted savings, Father Sundararah believes closing the kindergarten through eighth-grade program at the end of this year and focusing on growing the parish is the best way to ensure the church continues to thrive.
It would also allow St. James’ pre-K programs to remain open.
“We do a lot of things for their fundraisers as well so it definitely hurts the community, said Kelsey Tacchi, who works down the street at Seamus McDaniel's.
Tacchi says the restaurant has supported the school for years and believes the closure's impact will be widespread.
“It's definitely going to impact smaller businesses around there and will impact the families in the area as well,” she said.
The church says it hopes to hear back from the archdiocese shortly. News 4 will continue to update this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.