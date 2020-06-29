LGBTQ flag

In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York.

 (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pride St. Louis will host a virtual celebration for St. Louis' LGBTQIA+ community this year.

The group cannot hold their in-person festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
PrideSTL will instead hold a Virtual PrideFest 2020 on Saturday, August 15 from 1 to 6 p.m.
 
The theme of PrideFest 2020 is “We Are Family”, said PrideSTl.
 
"This theme depicts the essence of solidarity and family that runs deep in our STL LGBTQIA+ Community," said the press release.
 
For more information about Pride St. Louis, visit here please visit here. 

