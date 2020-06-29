ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pride St. Louis will host a virtual celebration for St. Louis' LGBTQIA+ community this year.
PrideSTL hosting Virtual PrideFest 2020 in August
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Saharan dust plume will impact St. Louis
- Motive unknown in deadly Applebee's shooting; firefighter among 2 women critically injured
- Missouri reports its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day
- St. Louis CA investigating after protesters clash over King Louis IX statue in Forest Park
- 4Warn Forecast: Flash Flood Watch begins Monday night
- 6 people charged in shooting death of 16-year-old in Belleville
- Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down case numbers in Missouri, Illinois
- St. Louis rapper Huey killed in North County shooting
- ‘Dispose of them immediately’: FDA warns of 9 potentially toxic hand sanitizers
- Texas realtor group says it will no longer use the word "master" to describe bedrooms and bathrooms in its listings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.