ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pride St. Louis will host a Pride celebration this coming August at BallPark Village.

The organization postponed the annual PrideFest after not being able to get the permits needed for COVID-19 requirements but St. Louis will still get a celebration this year.

The "Pride Is Alive" celebration will run August 27-29. The event will have live entertainment, a vendor fair and a VIP experience. It's free for the public.

Keep up with Pride St. Louis here.