ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pride St. Louis will host a Pride celebration this coming August at BallPark Village.
The organization postponed the annual PrideFest after not being able to get the permits needed for COVID-19 requirements but St. Louis will still get a celebration this year.
The "Pride Is Alive" celebration will run August 27-29. The event will have live entertainment, a vendor fair and a VIP experience. It's free for the public.
Keep up with Pride St. Louis here.
St. Louis PrideFest will be postponed until June of 2022.
