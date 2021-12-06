Price tag for new Francis Howell North High School skyrockets 90%: district to decide on next move

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The estimated price of the newest high school in the Francis Howell School District has nearly doubled, a year and a half after voters approved the largest bond issue in Missouri history.
In 2020, voters approved Prop S, worth $244 million, dedicated toward building and safety improvements across the district. The largest project outlined by the district was a new Francis Howell North High School, estimated at the time to cost around $86.5 million.
Construction on the new building began in May, right next to the existing high school.
Francis Howell Superintendent Nathan Hoven said the existing school is in constant need of repair and is posing safety concerns for students and staff.
"Long term we're going to need a building that can provide a safe learning experience for students," he said. "Any pausing just means we are continuing to try to maintain a building that in some cases is just beyond maintaining."
Kevin McGuire has a son at Francis Howell North and said already this semester his son has complained of leaks in the roof and about the HVAC system going out.
"It was never intended to be a high school," McGuire said. "It has so many roof misalignments and if you go in there, you need a map. Nothing matches up."
According to the district, the building opened in 1981 as Henderson Middle School. In 1986, it opened as Francis Howell North High School. Since then, it has required six additions and now suffers HVAC, electrical and plumbing problems.
"My home value is tied to the rating of the school district and the school district is only as good as it's weakest link," said McGuire. "So if FHN goes down, it drags down the rest of the district and I don't want to lose home equity."
At the last school board meeting, the general contractor for the new building, SM Wilson, submitted a bid package worth $164.7 million, more than $78 million more than the original estimate.
"Eyebrows were raised, questions were asked and as a result we'd like to have transparency, we'd like to have accountability and we'd like to have answers," said Ken Gontarz, president of Francis Howell Families. "How did this happen?"
Francis Howell Families is a non-profit PAC that supports academic excellence, transparent accountability and fiscal responsibility. Chris Brooks, a member of Francis Howell Families and parent in the district, said the district has failed to produce any financial reports indicating where the project budget stands or how other smaller projects have fared.
"When the high school ground was broken in May, the district put up a Prop S website that they said would keep taxpayers informed on the progress of projects," said Brooks. "That website is unchanged, there are no numbers posted on there, there are no actual data on what was costed, what was spent, work delayed or out of budget--none of that was on there."
Hoven tells News 4 the district is working to publish a report that would include that kind of information.
"We knew we had been hearing like everyone else there were market impacts out there, labor shortages, supply issues, increased cost of materials all of that-- we didn't know what the impact would be until it was bid out," he said.
Brooks and Gontarz said rising inflation, material costs and labor shortages factor into the increase in price. However, they contend those factors should account for a 15 to 20 percent increase, but do not believe they justify a 90 percent jump in price.
"What's the incentive for the contractor?" said Brooks. "It's to build all that extra risk into their bid. So what they do is give you vastly increased price to cover any sort of possibility they may lose money. So the pandemic has instilled all of this uncertainty."
McGuire, who has two other children that will attend Francis Howell North, said while he doesn't want to see his tax dollars go to waste, he believes finishing the construction is in the district's best interest.
"If Francis Howell North goes down, it'll drag down the rest of the district," he said. "Plus, costs will come due down the line on other old buildings in the district, so I think the district and taxpayers should think about that too."
The district will host a work session on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the financials of the project. A vote on whether to accept the most recent bid project could come at the December 16 meeting.
