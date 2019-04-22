(KMOV.com) – A ride on a bird scooter may soon cost more.
The company is experimenting with price changes as cities are seeing ridership costs rise between 25-33 cents per minute. The previous cost was 15 cents.
Bird has not provided a full list of cities where the prices will change.
There are also cities, including Columbia, Mo., where a price decrease is being tested. It will cost riders 10 cents per minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.