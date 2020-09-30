St. Louis Cardinals (30-28, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West)
San Diego; Wednesday, 4:08 p.m. CDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Kwang Hyun Kim (3-0, 1.62 ERA in regular season) San Diego: Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.73 ERA in regular season)
LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Padres will host the Cardinals in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.
The Padres are 21-11 on their home turf.
The Cardinals have gone 16-15 away from home.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Wil Myers leads the Padres with 31 extra base hits and is batting .288.
Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by three runsCardinals: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: (biceps), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (oblique), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
