KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nine pounds of marijuana was found under the hood of a car during a traffic stop in mid-Missouri, police say.
The traffic stop occurred on I-70 in Kingdom City, about 20 miles east of Columbia.
The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three suspects from Georgia on drug charges after their car was stopped for speeding on Thursday.
Prevent engine overheating by NOT packing it with drugs.9 lbs. found during traffic stop for speeding on I-70 this morn. Thank you to the #CallawayCounty Sheriff’s Office & K9 Iro for their assistance.https://t.co/OPEsBsNnZbhttps://t.co/gOZmY7UrB9https://t.co/XfJaaVvBrc pic.twitter.com/z51HrFc8pq— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 2, 2019
