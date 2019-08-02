Drug traffic stop
MSHP

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nine pounds of marijuana was found under the hood of a car during a traffic stop in mid-Missouri, police say.

The traffic stop occurred on I-70 in Kingdom City, about 20 miles east of Columbia.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three suspects from Georgia on drug charges after their car was stopped for speeding on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.