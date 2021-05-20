ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — For Jack Flaherty to look as good as he does on days where, by his own admission, he doesn’t look his best is a testament to the depth of his talent on a baseball field.
Coming off of a pair of dominant outings in which he combined for 13 scoreless innings while allowing just three bases on balls, the circumstances seemed ripe for Flaherty to produce a noteworthy night on the mound Wednesday. With the lowly Pirates in town, with Flaherty having dialed in his command over his previous two starts, and with no-hitters flying off the shelves at a record pace across the league this season, perhaps this would be the night that the Cardinals would find Bud Smith’s long-awaited successor.
Though Flaherty navigated the Pittsburgh lineup the first time through without permitting a hit, any potential intrigue for a history-making performance was sapped well before Bryan Reynolds singled in the third. Even before he gave up a knock, Flaherty’s elevated pitch count ensured nine full innings on the mound weren’t in his immediate future. With one out in the third, the offering that Reynolds served into right field was pitch no. 48 on the night for Flaherty.
But even without his sharpest stuff on the mound, the Cardinals ace found a way to produce another sturdy outing. Despite allowing four walks to tie his season-high, Flaherty delivered his sixth consecutive quality start, pitching six or more innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs. An offense that has been particularly supportive of Flaherty in his outings this season delivered the goods once again as the 25-year-old right-hander earned his MLB-best eighth win as the Cardinals dropped the Pirates, 8-5.
“It was a little bit more of a grinder is what it felt like,” Flaherty said of his night, in which he gave up two runs across six innings. “I lost it there for a little bit, but Yadi was able to get me through it. I didn't feel like I had my best stuff, command or breaking stuff. But I was able to execute when I needed to and get out of certain situations.”
One of those situations through which Flaherty navigated on his way to an 8-0 record was a speed bump in the fifth inning. That’s where he credited his teammates with guiding him through the danger.
Filling in for the injured Paul DeJong at shortstop, Edmundo Sosa continued his torrid play with multiple diving stops Wednesday. An important one came with a man on and no outs in that fifth, as Sosa leapt to his right to rob Kevin Newman. Gregory Polanco would homer later in the inning to account for the only runs off Flaherty for the game, but Sosa’s play limited the damage in a moment where Flaherty felt he needed a lift.
“The play Sosa made was big because I gave up the single to Frazier there to start off that inning, and then he makes a really good play there,” Flaherty said. “If that’s a hit, it’s a whole different inning if you get those first two guys on. So that’s a big play.”
From there, Yadier Molina did what Yadier Molina does, and brought Flaherty back to get him through the remainder of his start unscathed.
“Yadi is always nails back there,” Flaherty added. “He really got me through that in that inning. I kind of lost it a bit, was all over the place, and he was able to get me back into it and get me through it.”
With his eighth straight win, Flaherty improves to 8-0 in his first nine starts, becoming the first Cardinals starter to achieve such a feat since Bob Gibson in 1965.
“That’s some pretty good company to keep,” Tommy Edman said of Flaherty’s brush with Gibson’s legacy. “Obviously, Jack is one of the elite pitchers in this league. We know that we’ve got a really good chance to win every time he goes out there. He’s done a great job every single start. It’s tough to have eight straight starts where you get that win. That just shows the consistency that he has. He’s really developing into that ace pitcher.”
In an advanced metrics era where the perceived significance of the Pitcher Win has been minimized more than any time throughout baseball history, Flaherty keeps his focus on the value of the W.
“I think people have tried to lessen how important the win is,” Flaherty said. “Just because there are all these other stats you can use to try to value how good a pitcher is. They don’t even want to look at ERA or wins, things that have been used forever, which just doesn’t make sense. But it makes sense for the way they have some of these pitchers where you get through the order twice or you go five innings and that's about it. So it makes sense if that’s the way you’re going to look at it.
“But I don’t know why they devalue some stats because they just make up other ones, but a win’s a win. It’s not easy to get.”
Though the start to his season has been an overwhelming success, a player with Flaherty’s level of expectations for his own performance isn't easy to satisfy. As he works back into rhythm following a 2020 season in which that rhythm was impacted by numerous outside factors beyond his control, Flaherty has had several games this season where his command wasn’t at its height. Wednesday was one of those such games.
His ability to make the most of what he has on those days is an attribute with the capacity to keep Flaherty in the heart of the Cy Young conversation as the remainder of the summer unfolds.
“Get through six; five innings just doesn’t cut it,” Flaherty said. “The deeper you can go in the game, the fewer guys you’ve got to use out of the bullpen. Give some guys a break. That’s just a better recipe for success.”
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
