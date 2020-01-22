ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MoDOT is monitoring a winter weather system that will enter the News 4 area Wednesday and stick around until Friday.
The system will bring a wintry mix to the area. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin Wednesday night and last through noon Thursday.
[4Warn Alert: Storm system to bring Wintry Mix late Wednesday-Friday night]
Ahead of the wintry weather, MoDOT is urging drivers to remain vigilant and stay on top of rapidly changing weather conditions. The company is also advising drivers to beware that the transition from rain to ice may come quickly and without warning, which could create hazardous road conditions in a matter of seconds.
MoDOT says pretreating ahead of the system may not be practical because forecasted rain could wash salt and chemicals off the roads before they could be effective.
Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map or call their customer service line at 888-275-6636 for the latest road conditions.
