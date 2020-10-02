ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night, the White House medical team began contact tracing to identify those who were in close contact to the president and may have been exposed.
Health departments have used contact tracing to battle communicable diseases for years. But that kind of public health work has taken on new importance during the pandemic, from the St. Louis region to the White House.
News 4 spoke with Dr. Amanda Brzozowski, a communicable disease epidemiologist with the St. Louis County Public Health Department.
"If we can do contact tracing and identify who's been exposed and get them in quarantine, so that if they do become infected they're not going to infect anyone else. That is how we'll keep our community safe," she said.
According to Dr. Brzozowski, St. Louis County has hired 300 contact tracers who work in 4 hour shifts. She said they include nursing and medical school students, as well as retirees and some of the 120 part-time employees with the St. Louis County Library system who were recently laid off.
"We spend a very significant portion of time making sure that we don't put people into quarantine who don't need it. But that we're able to identify all of the people who really do need to be quarantined in order to stop the transmissions," said Brzozowski.
One of the complications with testing and contact tracing is the 30% false negative rate for people who eventually are found to be infected with the virus.
"It could be because of the test. It could also be because of how the test was administered. Or it could be the timing of the test, meaning they haven't quite developed enough virus yet," said Washington University emergency medicine physician Dr. Tiffany Osborn.
According to Osborn, it can take two to three days for the virus to multiply enough, after a person's infected, for there to be enough in the body to be measured in a test.
Despite the COVID fatigue that some may be experiencing, Osborn said, it's important that everyone continue to follow the health guidelines which includes wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands regularly.
