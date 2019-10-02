WASHINGTON (CNN) -- The Autism CARES Act was signed into law Monday by President Trump.
It provides 1.8 billion dollars in funding for autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.
The bill was sponsored by House Representative Chris Smith and representative Mike Doyle.
The CDC says about 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder and it's about 4 times more common among boys than girls.
Today, I was proud to sign the Autism CARES Bill! We support research for Americans with Autism and their families. You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you! pic.twitter.com/syyaLR0sNq— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.
