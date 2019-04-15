ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – President Donald J. Trump says he will present Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Read: Tiger Woods wins fifth Masters title
In a tweet Monday, President Trump wrote he congratulated Woods after winning the 2019 Masters. He also wrote that because of Woods’ "incredible success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE” he would be giving the golfer the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019
The 43-year-old golfer won his fifth Masters title Sunday.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest honor for a civilian.
President Trump reportedly golfed with Woods and Jack Nicklaus earlier this year at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.
