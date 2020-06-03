NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A retired St. Louis City police captain was shot and killed outside of a looted North City pawn shop and now a $10,000 reward is offered for any information.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police found 77-year-old David Dorn shot dead outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry store in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Dr.

According to the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis, Dorn was a retired St. Louis City Captain.

"He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer," they wrote.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Dorn was murdered during a looting while “exercising law enforcement training.”

“David Dorn was a fine captain, many of us young officers looked up to him,” Chief Hayden said.

Chief Hayden said officers will wear their mourning badges in response to Dorn's death.

Dorn spent 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before becoming the police chief in Moline Acres. Those who worked with him in both police departments said they are heartbroken over his death and remember him with great respect.

Dorn joined the police academy in November 1969 and graduated in May 1970. He was assigned to Patrol Support when he retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in October 2007.

Dorn would help out the owners of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry due to his extensive background in police work. When the business' alarm would go off, Dorn would check it out. And that's what he did early Tuesday morning before he was shot and killed.

Dorn's wife, Ann, is a sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

In a tweet Tuesday night, President Donald Trump shared Dorn's story with his followers, writing, "Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!"

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest. You can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).