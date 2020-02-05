(CNN/KMOV) -- A Kansas City child who’s battled serious illness was a special guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address in Washington.
President Donald Trump highlighted his own speech with the story of Ellie Schneider, who was born at 21 weeks and six days. President Donald Trump (R) introduced Ellie and her mother Robin during the State of the Union, saying Ellie is now healthy.
"She is one of the youngest babies to survive in the United States. With the help of an incredible medical team -- and the prayers of her parents and their community," the White House said.
Ellie beat all the odds by exceeding milestones, and fighting for life.
“Ellie reminds us that every child is a miracle of life, and thanks to modern medical wonders 50 percent of very premature babies delivered at the hospital where Ellie was born now survive, an incredible thing,” says President Trump.
Proud to have Robin & Ellie Schneider from Kansas City, Missouri representing our great state tonight as President @realDonaldTrump’s #SOTU guests. #MissouriProud pic.twitter.com/vVwldErANs— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 5, 2020
The Trump administration has rolled out a series of isolated health care policies, including an executive order that underscored the benefits of preserving the status quo for Medicare, in particular Medicare Advantage plans offered by private insurers.
