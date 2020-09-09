President Donald Trump has been nominated for a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. President Trump was previously nominated for the award in 2018 following his summit with Kim Jong Un.

(KMOV.com) – President Donald Trump has been nominated for a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated President Trump for his role in making a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to Fox News.

Trump says Department of Education will investigate use of 1619 Project in schools

The lawmaker called it a groundbreaking agreement which normalized relations between the countries following hostile conditions for years.

President Trump was previously nominated for the award in 2018 following his summit with Kim Jong Un.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.