(KMOV.com) – President Donald Trump has been nominated for a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated President Trump for his role in making a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to Fox News.
The lawmaker called it a groundbreaking agreement which normalized relations between the countries following hostile conditions for years.
President Trump was previously nominated for the award in 2018 following his summit with Kim Jong Un.
