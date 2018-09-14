SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will be heading to Springfield, Mo. during his national midterm campaign tour.
The event will be held on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the JQH Arena.
According to CBS, the president recently cancelled a rally in Cape Girardeau due to Hurricane Florence.
The upcoming event will be the third rally that President Trump has held in Missouri.
For more information, click here.
