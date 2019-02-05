ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - Lindenwood University President Michael Shonrock has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university confirmed to News 4 on Tuesday.
Shonrock became president in 2015.
The university did not say why Shonrock was placed on leave.
A board of trustees meeting is scheduled for Friday.
