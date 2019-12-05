The Presents for Paws project aims to increase exposure for adoptable dogs and cats during the holiday season by generating donations for St. Louis area animal shelters. This holiday season the project will benefit five local animal welfare groups, including (1) Gateway Pet Guardians, (2) Stray Rescue, (3) CARE STL, (4) Five Acres and (5) PAPIN (Pets and People in Need).
It is an angel tree project, with holiday trees and wreaths in over 150 businesses in the STL Metro. People are encouraged to grab an ornament that features an adoptable pet photo as well as a shelter wish list, purchase one or more items on the wish list and drop off donations at any of the participating locations through January 3rd. All donations will be divided between all five participating groups.
In 2011, a few Stray Rescue volunteers realized there were angel trees for people, but none for dogs. They crafted “ornaments” with photos of adoptable dogs and shelter wish lists on the back. The ornaments were put on trees in a handful of local businesses and the project took off. It has grown to include several other animal welfare groups. Purina donates their services by professionally printing the ornaments.
Presents for Paws is in its 9th year and has raised over $200,000 in donations to help STL Metro animal welfare groups. Donations include anything from food, to kitten milk replacement, to blankets, to cash, and everything in between. These donations allow rescues to direct more of their budget money to vet care, which is a significant expense.
Presents for Paws also has a large impact when it comes to rescue exposure. It shows people that shelter animals aren’t sad and emaciated; they’re fun, happy animals looking for homes. People may be introduced to a rescue group they were unaware of before, so when it’s time to adopt a new dog or cat, they may turn to one of these groups.
It promotes adoption, but also reminds people about volunteering. When people see these cute faces it can remind them to get involved, especially with New Year’s resolutions coming up. It’s a great way to get the idea of volunteering, and even fostering out there.
It also just promotes good will and happiness in the locations where the trees and wreaths are located.
We know for certain we met all of these criteria…with one person. One woman saw one of our trees and fell in love with a dog on an ornament. She went to the shelter and decided she wanted to start volunteering. So she did. She also decided she wanted to start fostering for the organization, which she also did. Then she ultimately adopted one of her fosters. She also decided to get a job at the rescue where she volunteered since she liked it so much. So with one tree we were able to successful secure a volunteer, a foster, an adopter, and an employee. Not too bad from one small tree!
Some common items requested are:
- Kongs
- Nylabones
- Dog Treats
- Dog food
- Dog toys---especially durable ones
- Thundershirts
- Large collars/harnesses and leashes
- Dog Beds
- Martingale slip leads
- Martingale/ no slip collars
- Cat food
- Cat treats
- Cat toys
- Kitten nursing kits
- KMR canned kitten formula
- Scratching posts
- Cat trees
- Cat beds
- Dog/cat carriers
- Kennels
- X-pen/playpens
- Gift cards to pet stores
Participating locations:
