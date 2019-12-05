Presents for Paws

The Presents for Paws project aims to increase exposure for adoptable dogs and cats during the holiday season by generating donations for St. Louis area animal shelters. This holiday season the project will benefit five local animal welfare groups, including (1) Gateway Pet Guardians, (2) Stray Rescue, (3) CARE STL, (4) Five Acres and (5) PAPIN (Pets and People in Need).

It is an angel tree project, with holiday trees and wreaths in over 150 businesses in the STL Metro. People are encouraged to grab an ornament that features an adoptable pet photo as well as a shelter wish list, purchase one or more items on the wish list and drop off donations at any of the participating locations through January 3rd. All donations will be divided between all five participating groups.

In 2011, a few Stray Rescue volunteers realized there were angel trees for people, but none for dogs. They crafted “ornaments” with photos of adoptable dogs and shelter wish lists on the back. The ornaments were put on trees in a handful of local businesses and the project took off. It has grown to include several other animal welfare groups. Purina donates their services by professionally printing the ornaments.

Presents for Paws is in its 9th year and has raised over $200,000 in donations to help STL Metro animal welfare groups. Donations include anything from food, to kitten milk replacement, to blankets, to cash, and everything in between. These donations allow rescues to direct more of their budget money to vet care, which is a significant expense.

Presents for Paws also has a large impact when it comes to rescue exposure. It shows people that shelter animals aren’t sad and emaciated; they’re fun, happy animals looking for homes. People may be introduced to a rescue group they were unaware of before, so when it’s time to adopt a new dog or cat, they may turn to one of these groups.

It promotes adoption, but also reminds people about volunteering. When people see these cute faces it can remind them to get involved, especially with New Year’s resolutions coming up. It’s a great way to get the idea of volunteering, and even fostering out there.

It also just promotes good will and happiness in the locations where the trees and wreaths are located.

We know for certain we met all of these criteria…with one person. One woman saw one of our trees and fell in love with a dog on an ornament. She went to the shelter and decided she wanted to start volunteering. So she did. She also decided she wanted to start fostering for the organization, which she also did. Then she ultimately adopted one of her fosters. She also decided to get a job at the rescue where she volunteered since she liked it so much. So with one tree we were able to successful secure a volunteer, a foster, an adopter, and an employee. Not too bad from one small tree!

Some common items requested are:

  • Kongs
  • Nylabones
  • Dog Treats
  • Dog food
  • Dog toys---especially durable ones
  • Thundershirts
  • Large collars/harnesses and leashes
  • Dog Beds
  • Martingale slip leads
  • Martingale/ no slip collars
  • Cat food
  • Cat treats
  • Cat toys
  • Kitten nursing kits
  • KMR canned kitten formula
  • Scratching posts
  • Cat trees
  • Cat beds
  • Dog/cat carriers
  • Kennels
  • X-pen/playpens
  • Gift cards to pet stores

Participating locations:

9 Rounds (O'Fallon, IL)Gold's Gym - ArnoldSchnucks Eureka
9th Stret DeliGold's Gym - EllisvilleSchnucks Swansea
Airedale AnticsGold's Gym - FentonSchnucks Twin Oaks
Anthonino’s TavernaGold's Gym KirkwoodShine Boutique (Clayton/Ladue)
AutoSpa Etc. (Ellisville)Gold's Gym - Highway K, O'Fallon, MOSky Zone Chesterfield
Bank of America Corporate Office (Market & 8th downtown)Gold's Gym - St. CharlesSLU Alumni & Donor Relations
Bemo's (Cottleville)Gold's Gym - St. PetersSLU Law School
Big As (Downtown St. Charles)Gold's Gym - Ballwin/Manchester MeadowsSoulard Coffee Garden
Blick St. LouisGrateful PetsS. Finch Florist 2901 Macklind Avenue
Blue Fire Fitness (Fairview Heights)Great Clips (St. Charles)Southtown Yoga (Lafayette Square)
BMO--Des PeresHair Haven (Winghaven)Starbucks 270 and Graham Road
The BoathouseThe HeightsStarbucks 270 and North Lindbergh
Chop Shop EastThe HideawayStarbucks Affton--South Rock HIll and Gravois
Clifton Larson AllenInfuzion Fitness (Maryville, IL)Starbucks Big Bend and Dougherty Ferry
CF---AfftonJ5 Crossfit (Collinsville)Starbucks Brentwood
CF--AltonKECC Honeybee SchoolStarbucks Chesterfield Commons
CF---ArnoldLeigh Mason SalonStarbucks Chippewa and Landsdowne
CF---BellevilleThe Little GymStarbucks Clarkson and Baxter
CF---ChesterfieldLola and Penelope's (Clayton)Starbucks Collinsville
CF--CollinsvilleLola and Penelope's (T & C)Starbucks Crestwood
CF---Creve CouerManchester West Vet (Ellisville)Starbucks Galleria
Club Fitness---DogtownMarsala's Market (New Town St. Charles)Starbucks Kingshighway & Chippewa
CF---FlorissantMary Cates Salon (Creve Couer)Starbucks Kirkwood
CF--Granite CityNarwhal's Crafted Urban IceStarbucks Manchester and 141
Club Fitness Hampton VillageNarwhal's Crafted Urban Ice--St. CharlesStarbucks Manchester and Ries Road
CF--Lemay FerryNot Jaded BoutiqueStarbucks manchester mcknight--Rock Hill
CF--MaplewoodOakville High School FCCLAStarbucks Central/Forsythe---downtown Clayton
CF---O'Fallon, ILOld Town SmokehouseStarbucks Mason and Clayton
CF--O'Fallon Hwy K, MOPark Avenue Coffee--Cortex 4240 DuncanStarbucks St. Ann
CF--O'Fallon North, MOPark Avenue Coffee--downtownStarbucks Tesson Ferry
CF----Rock HillPark Avenue Coffee---The HillStarbucks Town and Country Crossing
CF--St. CharlesPark Avenue Coffee-Lafayette SStarbucks Webster Groves
CF---St. PetersParic CorporationStarbucks West County Mall
CF---U City (Delmar)Pawsitively FintasticStarbucks Westport Plaza
CF--WentzvillePerforming Arts Center (St. Charles)Starbucks Wildwood
Craft Beer Cellar--ClaytonPetrichor Brewery (O'Fallon, MO)The Stellar Hog
Craft Beer Cellar--South CityPetropolis (Chesterfield)Three Tails Parlor and Pantry (Waterloo, IL)
Crossfit Voyage Gym, O'Fallon, ILPetsmart, WentzvilleTucker's Place
CT Gymnastics (St. Charles)Pet Supplies Plus, Concord, MOUMSL Recreation and Wellness Center
Dance Pizzazz (O'fallon, MO)Pet Supplies Plus, Oakville, MOUnited Way/ICA
Doghaus SoulardPet Supplies Plus, Warson Woods, MOUrban Chestnut--The Grove
Dogtopia (Ellisville)Pilates Center of St. Louis---LadueUtah Station
Dragonfly FitnessPuppingham Palace (Wildwood)Wagamama
Elite Movement & Coaching Collective (EMC2) (Shrewsbury)The Quarry Wine Garden in New MelleWatering Bowl--Dogtown/Grove
Espresso Yourself CoffeeThe Rack House KWW (Cottleville)Watering Bowl--Hanley
Field's Foods--Lafayette Sq.Red Fitness Lounge (Clayton)Watering Bowl--St. Peters
Field's Foods--Washington Ave.Ruiz Restaurant (Florissant)Watering Bowl--South County
Framations (St. Charles)Rural King (Wentzville)Watson Martial Arts
Friendship Brewery (Wentzville)Salt and Smoke--St. CharlesWest Allen Grill
The General Store Collinsville, ILSchnucks AfftonWestinn Kennels
Goat House Pub (Wentzville)Schnucks BrentwoodYadi's Yummie's (St. Charles)
  Z Total Body

