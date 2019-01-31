ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Some preschoolers at a Catholic school on The Hill are selling hot chocolate and coffee not only as a learning tool, but also for a good cause.
The 3-year-old class at Sacred Heart Villa Preschool opened a coffee and hot chocolate shop in their classroom.
Their teacher says it is teaching them value of money and the money they raise is going towards Good Shepherd, a crisis nursery.
