ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Families all across the area are preparing for virtual learning for their kids.
Parents and students are feeling plenty of emotions heading into virtual schooling.
But Susan Irby Hawkinson, the coordinator of elementary education at Parkway Schools, says things will go a lot smoother if you prepare now.
“Parents really have to have kids be a big part in setting up a space for learning, deciding where they’ll go each day, making sure they have all of the supplies they need. So that if school starts at 8:30 and they’re supposed to be with their teacher they’re set and ready to go in a place with as little distraction as possible,” said Hawkinson.
She says other things to think about or have your kids act like they're going to school aka have them get out of bed, brush their teeth and get dressed and ready to go for the day.
She recommends parents also make sure they have a lunch already packed.
“When it is lunch time, you go and there is not the big delay of what should I eat, what do we have. If that is all set and ready, those routines will help."
She says specifically for elementary students, teach your kids early on to be as independent as possible and make the first day of school feel special.
“I know we used to take pictures on the front porch, or have a special breakfast on the first day of school, so keep those traditions, do those things. Treat it as if we are going back to school because that is what we are doing even though we are not going to physically be in the buildings.”
One other tip to help kids be more independent is to make flash cards with login passwords for any technology they need to use.
Hawkinson says over time kids will learn those passwords and be able to do it themselves.
