ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues, a sharp increase in shipping costs is having a big impact on businesses across the country, including the St. Louis area.
Furniture stores are among the impacted businesses.
“Our niche was 'you buy it today, you get it delivered today,'" said Karim Salem, vice president of operations of Home Decor Outlets.
Now, Salem is having to tell customers it will take two to 12 weeks for their items to arrive.
Another furniture store said some items could be backed up until November.
“The manufacturers don’t have the raw materials to make the furniture for us so this is something that is going on all over the country," said Salem.
Many companies use raw materials from China. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, costs to ship items to the United States have skyrocketed.
The other problem is that once shipping containers make it to the U.S. on boats, they're bottlenecking at the ports. The solution is not just to add more shipping containers.
SLU Associate Professor Justin Goodson, who teaches about supply and demand, said the bottlenecking is happening because there are not enough people to unload them
“People aren’t at work because they’re at risk or they’re quarantining or there’s health concerns," said Goodson.
That means it will delay getting the shipping containers back to China to reload.
Goodson views this issue as an opportunity.
"This opens the door for domestic or local manufacturers or suppliers to step in and replace what China was once doing," said Goodson.
Unless that happens, Salem and his team, as well as many other businesses, will have to keep fielding daily calls from customers upset their order isn't in.
“Our guys work on commission. They don’t get paid until the product gets into the customer’s hands so it’s unfortunate but it’s something that is affecting everybody," said Salem.
Goodson said it's hard to know exactly how long this could continue, but said it could remain this way for a year or at least while the pandemic remains.
