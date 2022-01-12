Preparations underway for this weekend's St. Louis Auto Show

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands of people are expected to attend the St. Louis Auto Show this weekend.
Workers have been busy setting up for the show at The Dome at America’s Center.
“This is great for social distancing it definitely allows even if we have a good hundred people on the show floor there’s still a lot of space,” said Stephanie Bolego, Director of Operations for St. Louis Auto Show. “Plenty of space to socially distance and masks are required.”
The show will run for four days starting Friday. Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
