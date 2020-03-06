ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be coming to St. Louis on Saturday, his campaign announced.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. at Kiener Plaza Park at 500 Chestnut Street.
Missouri’s presidential primary is being held on March 10.
Biden claimed nine wins on Super Tuesday including Texas, Virginia, and Massachusetts.
