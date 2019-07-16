ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cooling centers across St. Louis and the Metro East will open once an excessive heat advisory takes effect later this week.
The heat index will be between 100-110 degrees from Wednesday – Saturday.
Cooling sites provided by the United Way will give the public access to air-conditioning and cool water during the hottest parts of the day. You can find a list of United Way cooling sites in our region by clicking here.
In addition to keeping humans cool, Gateway Pet Guardians is doing their part for their four-legged friends.
The animal rescue helps those in the Metro East seek emergency shelter for pets.
“Our biggest need right now is foster homes. We have 22 dogs on our waiting list, the majority living outside, and their owners or the people who found them desperately want us to take them, but our shelter is completely full and they are being turned away from other local shelters. It is heartbreaking when people want to do the right thing for their dog and we just don’t have the space,” explained Jill Henke, the program director for Gateway Pet Guardians.
If you are interested in fostering, the first step is to submit your application by clicking here.
The National Weather Service says the temperatures over the next four days will create a dangerous situation and increase the risk of heat related illnesses.
They advise to drink plenty of water, avoid being outside and check on the elderly. Children and animals should never be left in a car.
