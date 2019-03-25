MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights has turned into a full-time home for one family after twin boys, Bradyn and Adyn Stewart, were born premature back in October 2016.
They were born four months early. They were so premature that the two were the size of a human palm when they were born and had to be incubated in the NICU for months.
Chantaneese Stewart is the boys’ mother. She’s also the mother of three other children, in addition to the twins.
"I had [the twins] at 25 weeks and 7 months prior I had just given birth to my little girl, so my cervix wasn’t healed," Stewart said. "They didn’t have ear canals, like they weren’t all the way developed."
Bradyn, in particular, was born without developed lungs, which kept him confined to a trek tube and breathing machine. Stewart said this tube often made him uncomfortable and agitated to the point where he would try to rip it out.
"[Bradyn] started snatching it out, and when he did that he died, so he has died more than he has lived," Stewart said.
Dr. Nick Holekamp is the Chief Medical Officer at Ranken Jordan and made the decision to keep Bradyn at the hospital 24-7 while he relied on a trek tube.
"I personally resuscitated Bradyn at least three times," Holekamp said. "We felt so strongly that he was at risk for sudden death that we made it clear that it is not safe for Bradyn to go home until we fix this."
Meanwhile, his twin brother, Adyn, got to go home because his lungs developed properly.
“After about a year, one of my twins made it home, but the other one, which was Bradyn, he didn’t," Stewart said.
However, six months ago, an ear, nose and throat surgeon with St. Louis Children’s Hospital came up with a solution.
"We took a piece of cartilage from his rib and open the trachea and put it into the space that we created," Dr. David Leonard said.
He reconstructed Bradyn’s trachea, allowing him to get off the tubes and breathe on his own.
"Just looking at him without his trek…it was the bomb," Stewart said.
Without being attached to cords and wires for the first time in his three years of life, Bradyn is walking constantly. Now that he is not reliant on the trek tube, he’s finally able to go home.
Bradyn will join his twin brother, three other siblings and his parents at their home in Kentucky about four hours south east of St. Louis. They will be a united family for the first time ever.
"I’m barely living because I’ve been stressed out for so long, and it’s like, now I’m complete," Stewart said.
In the 3.5 years that Bradyn lived in the hospital, his family tripled in size. The nurses and doctors becoming his caretakers but his parents couldn’t be there in person.
"It was a total team effort here," Karen Sepe said, a registered nurse at Ranken Jordan who worked with Bradyn daily since birth.
Sepe was one of dozens of Ranken Jordan staff members that showed up for Bradyn’s sendoff party, a bittersweet goodbye.
"For me this is just what I do, getting them to this point," Sepe said. "Sorry to cry, it’s emotional. You invest a lot of yourself into the care."
Bradyn and his whole family wore "Straight Out of Ranken" t-shirts and walked Bradyn out of the hospital for the first time in his life.
The whole family got in the car and drove back home to Kentucky, forever connected to the staff at Ranken Jordan and St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.