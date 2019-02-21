ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A pregnant woman and two teenage girls were injured by crossfire during a shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened at the Hillvale Apartments.
Police say a 16-year-old girl was hit twice. Her 13-year-old sister suffered a graze wound, Lakisha Ford, the girls' aunt, said.
Ford said she came to pick up two younger siblings after the sisters were taken to the hospital.
A stray bullet pierced the outside wall of a third-floor apartment, hitting a pregnant woman in the arm.
None of the wounds were life-threatening but residents say they are concerned the two groups who shot at each other might do it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.