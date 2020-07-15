ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A pregnant woman was shot in the stomach around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the City of St. Louis.
The 26-year-old was walking with another woman in the area of Tower Grove Ave. and Vista Ave. when they heard gunshots, police said.
After realizing the woman was shot, a witness drove her to the hospital. The woman was then listed in critical, stable condition.
Overnight, police said the injured woman was pregnant at the time of the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
