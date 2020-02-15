(WHNS/CNN)--- The Belton Sheriff's office is investigating the death of a pregnant woman and a man shot and killed inside a South Carolina home.
Police arrived to a home on Bryon Circle Thursday night where they found 33-year-old Tamell Nash shot and killed. Sabrina Lowery, who lived at the home, was also found shot in the stomach.
The 21-year-old woman was 37 weeks pregnant.
Lowery was taken to a hospital where she and her unborn child died during surgery.
“This is tragic about this mother and the baby,” neighbor Joyce Rains said.
Neighbors in the area say this is generally a quiet street, and are shocked at what happened.
“I just don’t understand what happened, and it’s scary to hit this close to home,” Rains said.
“We shut down at 10 o’clock at night,” Rita Smith said. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Neighbors were particularly disturbed at the death of the unborn child.
JT Foster, the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the hospital did everything they could to save both Lowery and her child.
“She was late in her pregnancy and it’s my understanding that the child would have been a viable life if it were to have been birthed without this traumatic injury,” Foster said.
Foster said it is unknown right now how or if Lowery and Nash knew each other.
“The male did not live at that address, the male was not a resident there. The female was,” Foster said.
FOX Carolina spoke with a member of Lowery's family that says she leaves behind a husband and two children, ages one and three. We're told she just had a baby shower last week.
Lowery and Nash’s deaths have been ruled as homicides.
The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.