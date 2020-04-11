(KMOV.com) — 2020 has been a strange year thus far, but in an ideal world, our lives will eventually return to some sense of normalcy here in the United States. When that happens, hopefully it’ll mean the return of sports—and specifically to my interest, the return of baseball.
Whenever baseball does rejoin our lives yet again—whether it’s in 2020 or some time after—it will do so for the first time in the 2020s. The 2010s featured many memorable games (ahem, Game 6) and outcomes of historical significance (the Cubs really did finally win it all). The last decade also introduced star players whose contributions to the game will be remembered for years to come.
If I were filling out an All-MLB Team of the Decade ballot for the 2010s, it would look something like this:
C Yadier Molina (The argument outside of St. Louis would be strong for Buster Posey)
1B Miguel Cabrera (Paul Goldschmidt and Joey Votto were considered)
2B Jose Altuve (Practically a coin flip against Robinson Cano; Altuve won an MVP and a World Series this decade; Cano did neither)
3B Nolan Arenado
SS Troy Tulowitzki (Francisco Lindor didn’t arrive until 2015 and I still almost chose him)
OF Bryce Harper
OF Mike Trout
OF Giancarlo Stanton
DH Nelson Cruz
P Clayton Kershaw
P Max Scherzer
P Justin Verlander
P Zack Greinke
P Madison Bumgarner
CL Craig Kimbrel
While the concept of a ‘Team of the Decade’ should include the best players at each position, baseball numbers and awards are never totally concrete; with so many different ways to measure players, not everyone’s going to value the same thing for this kind of exercise. Beyond the cumulative stats piled up by each player from 2010 to 2019, I decided to also consider the scope of the player’s impact. That’s how I arrived at the decision to choose Madison Bumgarner over Chris Sale, despite a reasonable argument that Sale’s numbers were superior during the decade. Just check out Mad Bum’s postseason stats, though. People remember what he did on the game’s biggest stage; that was a significant factor in my choice.
Over the next ten years of Major League Baseball, I imagine the game will endure numerous changes, some of them significant. This is almost definitely the decade the National League adopts the designated hitter—no more double switches. Who knows, the electronic strike zone could actually become a thing over the next ten years, too. It wouldn’t surprise me if we witnessed a players strike, if tensions between the players and owners continue to rise leading up to the next collective bargaining stage.
One thing, I can say with some degree of confidence, won’t ever change about baseball: The players. The guys between the white lines playing the game we love.
I’m going to take my best guess at constructing an All-MLB Team of the Decade for the 2020s. Recognizing that several of the names listed above on my Team of the Decade for the 2010s, it’s possible I’ll take a few shots in the dark at younger players who haven’t even made an impact yet in MLB—that’s part of what makes this exercise fun, dreaming about baseball’s stars of tomorrow.
That said, so many of baseball’s current stars are players in their early-to-mid 20s, certainly capable of enjoying long and prosperous careers across the next ten years. Hopefully I can compile a nice mixture of talented players on this roster—you’re welcome to bookmark this article and check back in on it in another ten years.
For now, though, let’s jump right into the list, position-by-position.
MLB Team of the 2020s
Catcher: Adley Rutschman
(Honorable Mention: Joey Bart, Carson Kelly)
With the kind of hype that surrounds the No. 1 overall draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles from the June 2019 MLB draft, I don’t know if I’d be allowed to choose another catcher for this spot. It’s fair to wonder whether this is all a bit premature, considering Rutschman has been in pro ball for less than a year. But most everyone seems to believe this guy is a surefire stud. Last May, Baseball America called him the best MLB draft prospect since Bryce Harper.
In addition to his offensive prowess, Rutschman is considered a premium defender at the most demanding position on the diamond. He’s also a switch-hitter, with that quintessential gorgeous left-handed swing from that side of the plate in particular. It might be a couple more years before he arrives on the scene, but once he does, look out.
First base: Cody Bellinger
(Honorable Mention: Pete Alonso)
It was difficult not to go ahead and select the 25-year-old first baseman who just launched 53 home runs as a rookie in 2019 (Alonso), but I’m in love with Cody Bellinger as a player. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Dodgers slugger, who is still just 24 years of age, parlay his recent success into a massive decade. Though he’ll likely remain primarily an outfielder in Los Angeles for the next few years, Bellinger has played first base regularly as well, and figures to see more action at that spot as he ages into his 30s in the latter part of the 2020s.
Second base: Gleyber Torres
(Honorable Mention: Keston Hiura, Ozzie Albies)
Gleyber Torres only turned 23 in December, which means the entirety of his impressive MLB numbers have come in his age 21 and 22 seasons. Torres has played both second base and shortstop thus far in his big-league career, but without stellar defensive metrics at either spot, I’m predicting he’ll settle in at the less demanding position at second for the majority of the coming decade.
The real story with this kid, though, is what he can do with a bat in his hands. After mashing 24 homers in his rookie campaign, Torres upped the ante in 2019 and blasted 38 bombs for the Yankees to help boost his slugging percentage to .535. His .849 career-OPS would see improvement if Torres could establish a little better plate discipline, but considering his youth, it’s conceivable this player could take another leap forward in the coming seasons. Given his run production is already tremendous as it is, I’m banking on Torres making plenty of noise throughout the 2020s.
Third base: Rafael Devers
(Honorable Mention: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Alex Bregman)
Third base was the most difficult decision for me on this entire roster, because I could truly envision any of the three players I mentioned carving out Hall of Fame caliber careers over the next decade.
Alex Bregman has already compiled some pretty impressive numbers and only just turned 26 a couple weeks ago. Last season, he had an OPS above 1.000 and smashed 41 home runs while also leading the league in walks. Though I did consider the question of how much his career has benefited from the since-uncovered sign-stealing scandal in Houston, my main motivation to go in a different direction is age.
Vlad Guerrero Jr. almost got my vote based on that factor. He just turned 21 in March and therefore should have a full prime ahead of him during the 2020s. His rookie campaign wasn’t bad by any means, but perhaps just a bit underwhelming given the hype that surrounded him as a prospect. Considering he performed capably at age 20, it’s more than conceivable that we’ll see a huge spike in Vlad Jr.’s production in the coming years. I wouldn’t be surprised if he leads all third basemen in homers during the 2020s, if he can stick at the hot corner defensively.
But in Rafael Devers, you have a player who A.) has already performed at an elite level in MLB, like Bregman and B.) is still so remarkably young. Devers won’t turn 24 until October, meaning he should still have a few more prime years ahead of him than Bregman during the back-end of the 2020s. This might be a controversial selection, but I’m taking a stand with Devers because I don’t think he gets enough credit for the massive year he just put together in 2019, posting a .916 OPS with 31 home runs and 115 RBIs for the Red Sox.
If that output ends up being an anomaly, this pick will look foolish in retrospect, but I really like Devers’ talent and feel comfortable slotting the underrated star in this spot for my Team of the Decade predictions.
Shortstop: Wander Franco
(Honorable Mention: Fernando Tatis Jr., Francisco Lindor, Trea Turner, Trevor Story)
Here I am, buying the hype of another uber-prospect. This time it was more difficult of a choice than when I did it with Rutschman at catcher, because baseball is absolutely loaded with young talent at the shortstop positions these days. Lindor, Turner and Story have marvelous skills, but I had a bit of an easier time dismissing them based on age—each is poised for a strong 5 to 7 years, but it’s hard to project shortstops into their mid-30s.
Tatis. Jr in particular was a difficult omission, considering what we just saw from him at 20 years old last season. It’s almost foolish not to take him for this exercise, given his status now as a somewhat proven commodity—even if our sample size is only one season.
When it comes to Wander Franco, though, I’m willing to dream big. The No. 1 prospect in all of baseball was just 18 years old when playing in the minors of the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2019. Yet against competition three to five years his senior, on average, Franco performed tremendously, posting an OPS of .896 in 272 plate appearances at Low-A Bowling Green before nearly duplicating that effort in a promotion to High-A Charlotte, where he slashed .339/.408/.464. That’s an indication that his contact skills are off the charts—now imagine what happens when he grows into his power swing just a little more.
What Franco has done in his early tastes of professional baseball, at his age, is almost unprecedented. He has the potential to be one of the biggest stars in baseball during the next decade, and could conceivably arrive as early as 2021—with the caveat being we don’t know exactly how teams will handle their prospects amid the coronavirus delay that could knock out the 2020 season entirely. Regardless, once he gets to the bigs, I think we’re going to see great things from Franco.
Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr, Mike Trout, Juan Soto
(Honorable Mention: Austin Meadows, Christian Yelich)
The most controversial element of this section might be the degree to which I considered Austin Meadows for a spot in the All-Decade outfield. The 24-year-old was well-regarded as a prospect and shined through on that promise for the first time with a .922 OPS last season. Christian Yelich was another strong consideration, and I almost put him onto the team instead of Trout. The two star outfielders are virtually the same age and you could make an argument that in the last two seasons, Yelich has been the superior player.
Trout’s track record is remarkable, though, so I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt and project that he’ll be able to keep up his performance into his early-to-mid 30s, at least long enough to sew up a spot in the All-Decade outfield before his numbers begin to decline toward the end of the 2020s. The reason Yelich got omitted, then, was because of the two star outfielders in the NL East.
Ronald Acuna Jr. (22) and Juan Soto (21) have already made their mark on the game, both with a pair of strong offensive seasons already to their credit. I couldn’t leave either of them off this list, given they’ll still be in their prime years when this decade comes to a close. If you put me on the spot, I think Soto will have the more consistent career of the two, but both possess the kind of elite talent that you look for when carving out a list like this one.
Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez
It’s hard to project a DH of the decade considering we don’t really know which players will end up serving primarily as a designated hitter for the bulk of the 10 years. To choose a guy who already has issues with his fielding at such a young age, like Alvarez, is risky. Such a trait doesn’t necessarily bode well for his longevity in the game, despite his youth at only 22 years old. The fact that he’s already dealing with knee issues is a concern for this kind of list, as well.
That said, I’m so crazy about his talent as a hitter that I’m going to throw Alvarez onto this roster at the DH anyway, in spite of all the red flags that could derail its coming to fruition in reality. Like, it would be really easy for me to cheat and throw somebody on the list like Bregman or Yelich because I think both are fantastic and I want credit for including them, but I’m not going to do that. I’ll roll the dice with Alvarez, knowing the risks.
Starting rotation: Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty, Shane Bieber, Nate Pearson, Chris Paddack
(Honorable Mention: Gerrit Cole, Mike Soroka, MacKenzie Gore, Lucas Giolito, Jesus Luzardo, Luis Severino)
Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, considering he’s won two straight NL Cy Young Awards. He’s 31, though, so I’m not expecting his 2020s to be impactful enough for considering. I leaned in the same direction for the other best pitcher in baseball, Gerrit Cole, but gave him official honorable mention status because he’s only 29 so could potentially crack the top five if he has a Justin Verlander-esque mid-30s.
I went with as much youth as a could muster, though, for this list. I also went with wipe-out stuff; MacKenzie Gore and Nate Pearson fit that billing without ever having thrown a big-league pitch. I only have room for one of the prospects and I went with Pearson by a nose. To me, his high-powered stuff also trumps the honorably mentioned Mike Soroka, who could be this generation’s Tim Hudson. Severino will have missed two years in a row when he returns to the mound for the Yankees, but it’s probable everyone on this list will experience some injuries at some points throughout the 2020s, so I didn’t want to exclude him entirely for that.
But enough of the honorable mentions. Who joins the prospect Pearson on the list?
Walker Buehler (25) and Jack Flaherty (24) were no-brainers. Please, please, please let both of them stay healthy—they should duke it out for Cy Youngs in the NL for years to come. In the American League, Shane Bieber of the Indians merited consideration based on the insane volume of strikeouts he’s continued to rack up, again at a pretty young age. He was a workhorse last year, too. The industry seems uncertain whether Bieber can build off his massive 2019 season, but his strong command highlighted by a stingy walk rate gives me enough comfort to give him a shot.
The final spot on the list goes to a pitcher that I believe could still have another gear in him, Chris Paddack of the Padres. He’s only 24, and showed enough promise in his rookie season that I believe a big decade could be in store for the powerful right-hander.
Closing pitcher: Jordan Hicks
(Honorable Mention: Roberto Osuna, Josh Hader)
If those outside of St. Louis wants to consider Hicks a biased selection, that’s understandable. But how many guys have you ever witnessed throwing 105? I’m always open about my view that relievers are fickle and impossible to project over the next few years, much less a full decade. So give me the 23-year-old reliever that’s already gotten his Tommy John out of the way and throws harder than anyone else in the game. There are worse limbs upon which to venture out, I’d have to believe.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.