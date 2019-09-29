DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The city of De Soto has lifted a boil order for residents who have recently lost water supply or water pressure.
Officials say the precautionary boil order was placed in effect for 24 to 48 hours.
The city of De Soto posted that residents can now return to their normal water usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.