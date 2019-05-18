ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Missouri American Water issued a precautionary boil advisory for a portion of St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.
Officials are calling customers in the affected area to share the information.
American Water said a failed water quality test in the Webster Groves area is responsible for the boil advisory. The advisory affects 59,000 customers including multiple schools.
The affected area runs roughly from Glendale, Shrewsbury and Webster Groves south to the intersection of I-270 and I-55, east to the St. Louis City border, west to I-270 in Sunset Hills, American Water said.
This includes Affton, Sappington, Oakland, Crestwood and Sunset Hills.
Water will need to be brought to a boil for three minutes prior to consumption, until further notice. American Water said tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses during this time.
Additional water quality tests are being run.
Officials said boil advisories typically last 48-72 hours.
Customers are advised to flush the internal plumbing in their homes by letting water run for a few minutes once the advisory is lifted.
