Precautionary boil order issued for city of Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- A precautionary boil order was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a water main break.
On Friday morning, a 10-inch water main broke, affecting several residents in the Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Jefferson County. Crews are working to restore water service to all customers.
Although the water is not believed to be contaminated, officials are taking precautions to ensure it is safe.
"Due to the holidays, the boil order will remain in effect until water can be tested. A notice will be posted once the boil order is lifted," Public Water Supply District No. 1 Supervisor Erin DeVore wrote.
