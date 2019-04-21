SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Water Division lifted a precautionary boil advisory issued Sunday morning for parts of southwest St. Louis because of low water pressure caused by a broken pipe.
The area under the boil advisory was west of Kingshighway between Gresham and Chippewa all the way to the western city limit, west of Hampton between Chippewa and Arsenal all the way to the western city limit and west of Ivanhoe between Arsenal and Manchester to the city limit.
The Water Division conducted several tests of water samples the affected areas and verified the water was not contaminate.
A visual map has been provided by the company displaying the affected area.
Officials said the 20 inch water main break is between Hampton and Chippewa.
Locations in this area were without water early Sunday, but the company said water has been restored as of 10:45 a.m.
