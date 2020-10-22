Boil Water Advisory

Missouri American Water issued a boil order the morning of Oct. 21, 2020 for the area south of Midland, west of Deihlman, north of Bonhomme and east of Spoede. the 

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for an area of St. Louis County.

Missouri American Water lifted the advisory that was issued Wednesday morning after a 20-inch main break caused pressure in the water system to drop.

The advisory was in in effect for the area south of Midland, west of Deilman, north of Bonhomme and east of Spoede. Around 6,600 customers were impacted.

