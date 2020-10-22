ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for an area of St. Louis County.
Missouri American Water lifted the advisory that was issued Wednesday morning after a 20-inch main break caused pressure in the water system to drop.
The advisory was in in effect for the area south of Midland, west of Deilman, north of Bonhomme and east of Spoede. Around 6,600 customers were impacted.
