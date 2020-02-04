Boil Advisory map

Map showing areas impacted by the boil advisory issued by the City of St. Charles on Feb. 4, 2020.

 City of St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of St. Charles.

The advisory was issued after the City of St. Charles experienced a water main break that affected pressure within the water system.

Anyone under the boil advisory should bring tap water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of three minutes, then cool before use.

Click here to find out if your address is in the affected area.

