SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Water Division issued a precautionary boil advisory Sunday morning for parts of southwest St. Louis because of low water pressure caused by a broken pipe.
The area under the boil advisory is West of Kingshighway between Gresham and Chippewa all the way to the western city limit, west of Hampton between Chippewa and Arsenal all the way to the western city limit and west of Ivanhoe between Arsenal and Manchester to the city limit.
A visual map has been provided by the company displaying the affected area.
Officials said the 20 inch water main break is between Hampton and Chippewa.
Locations in this area were without water early Sunday, but the company said water has been restored as of 10:45 a.m.
The Water Division has not detected any contamination in the water, but advises to boil the water as a precaution because the water pressure has fallen below acceptable city levels.
The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.
If you are using water in this area, you are advised to boil it vigorously for 3 minutes before using it.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
