SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of Crestwood and Sunset Hills due to a water main break.
A water main broke on Watson Plaza Drive. Missouri American Water says 5,500 customers are affected.
The utility recommends that you bring water to a boil for three minutes before drinking or cooking. The water is still okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses.
Missouri American Water says it will be taking samples of the water to see if it is safe for the advisory to be lifted.
To see if you are affected by the advisory, click here.
