ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of Fenton, and nearby section of St. Louis and Jefferson Counties due to a water main break on Bowles Ave.
Missouri American Water is asking customers to bring water to a boil for three minutes before cooking or drinking. Water for washing and bathing is still okay to use.
Around 10,000 customers are affected.
The utility said it will be testing water samples to see if the water is safe for consumption.
To see if you live in the affected area, click here.
