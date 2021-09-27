ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/ AP) -- Thomas Bruce will make a court appearance Monday morning for a pre-trial hearing ahead of his murder trial.

Bruce is charged with first-degree murder and several other felonies in the 2018 attack at the Catholic Supply store near Ballwin. Prosecutors said the one-time minister fatally shot Jamie Schmidt after she refused his sexual demands. Two other women who were in the store were sexually assaulted.

Prosecutor won't seek death penalty against alleged Catholic Supply Store shooter, AP reports A prosecutor said Friday that he won't seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a suburban St. Louis religious supplies store.

According to the police investigation, Bruce pretended to be a customer at the Catholic Supply Store on Nov. 19, 2018, exited and then re-entered the store displaying a handgun. Police said Bruce ordered the three women to the back of the store where he forced them to disrobe at gunpoint and proceeded to expose himself to the victims. Bruce then demanded the victims to perform a sexual act on him.

His hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. while his trial begins Nov. 1.