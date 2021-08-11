Officer killed by fleeing driver on McKinley Bridge 'died doing what he loved' A Metro East officer was killed after getting hit by the fleeing driver of a police chase on the McKinley Bridge.

BROOKLYN, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Fallen Brooklyn, Illinois Officer Brian Pierce, Jr. will be laid to rest this weekend.

Officer Pierce was struck and killed after putting down spike strips to stop a suspect who was driving away from officers on the McKinley Bridge in the early morning hours on Aug. 4. The car that hit him was later found abandoned in St. Louis. The person who was behind the car’s wheel at the time has not been arrested.

On Aug. 11, a prayer vigil will be held to remember Officer Pierce. The vigil will take place at Civic Park in Granite City at 10:30 a.m.

Officer Pierce’s visitation will take place Friday, Aug. 13 from 2-8 p.m. at John A. Logan College in Carterville. His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at John A. Logan College. He will be buried at Blairsville Cemetery.