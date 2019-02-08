ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A large crowd of St. Louis County officers were outside the courtroom to show their support for fallen officer Blake Snyder’s family before the final day of the trial began.
News 4’s Russell Kinsaul captured the halls lined with uniformed officers as the courtroom filled up Friday morning.
Around the same time, the St. Louis County Police Department took to Facebook and asked people to “pray for convictions of Murder 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and the two ACA charges.”
Also in their Friday morning post, the department said if the suspect is convicted on first-degree murder he will spend the rest of his life in prison but if he is sentenced on second-degree murder he will be out of prison when he’s in his 50’s.
The trial for Trenton Forster, the man accused of first-degree murder in Officer Snyder’s death, began Monday with testimony wrapping up Thursday afternoon.
Friday, closing arguments are expected and the case could be given to the jury.
News 4’s Russell Kinsaul is in the courtroom and will have the latest developments throughout the day online and on KMOV.com.
