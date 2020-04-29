ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri business owners are preparing to open their doors to customers as Missouri's stay-at-home order expires on May 4. But some say, their biggest concern is having enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for both staff and customers as the coronavirus outbreak remains a national crisis.
At Lox Family Hair Salon in St. Peters, Megan Irizarry prepares to reopen and welcome back clients.
"I've been getting texts from clients since the day we closed," said Irizarry.
They closed in late March and while they can officially open their doors on May 4, Irizarry says they need more time to prepare.
"We have a lot of planning we need to do, we need to make sure we're giving enough time in between clients so we can probably clean and sanitize," she said. "Each stylist will be wearing a mask, we will be supplying, hopefully ... the clients with masks as well."
Like many salons, gyms, tattoo parlors and even restaurants, Irizarry is working to ensure they have the PPE needed to keep everyone who steps through the door safe.
Under Missouri Governor Mike Parson's reopening guidelines, businesses must follow social distance rules, including occupancy limits on retail and even spacing apart tables at restaurants. But for businesses that can't stay six feet apart, they don't have to. Masks are suggested but not required according to Parson.
"It's going to be up to the owner to provide that," said Governor Parson in regard to PPE.
The state launched a PPE marketplace but it's for health care providers.
"Expanding reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains is one of the four essential pillars of the 'Show Me Strong Recovery' plan introduced by Governor Parson on April 17," the state's website reads.
At the YMCA, they are awaiting several thousand masks for staff when they reopen. They plan to reopen in phases, first up in counties like St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson.
"Right now we're looking at a phased approach of having our fitness centers open but maybe not the pools open for a couple more weeks," Tim Helm said, CEO of YMCA of Greater St. Louis.
He said they will space machines apart and class sizes will be smaller. They hope to announce official reopening dates by the end of the week, but it won't be on May 4.
