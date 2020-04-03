ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An extra batch of safety equipment is giving first responders what they need to make it on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Affton Fire Protection Assistant Chief Aaron Rhodes accepted 200 boxes of gloves and 100 boxes of suits donated by MSD Friday.
"It will make sure we have a stockpile for when this possibly gets worse," he said.
The PPEs came from Express Chem, and the goal was to protect the people who are exposed every day while responding to emergencies
Sean hadley - express chem
"We hope the direct impact is that these first responders will go home at night knowing they have the equipment they need to do their job when they come in every day," said Sean Hadley with the company.
Rhodes told News 4 that for weeks he and other firefighters have struggled getting the basic items first responders
“We were online finding anything we could. There are so many doing it for themselves, we were having a hard time finding anything,” he said.
Rhodes said getting things like sanitizer and disinfectant sprays to clean trucks meant waiting three weeks or more.
That's why Express Chem also provided bottles of those.
“Just to help them be able to keep doing what they are doing. If they are not able to disinfect and clean their equipment, after every run, the chances of every one of them getting sick obviously skyrockets,” said employee Robert Jackson. “From there, their ability to do their job goes down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.