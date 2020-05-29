Two schools are putting on graduation ceremonies Friday, North County Christian School in the early evening and St. Charles Christian Home Educators at 8 p.m. A total of eight area schools will be doing ceremonies at the POWERplex.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friday saw first drive-up graduation at the POWERplex in Hazelwood, held in the parking lot of the former St. Louis Mills Mall.

There are two schools putting on graduation ceremonies Friday, North County Christian School in the early evening and St. Charles Christian Home Educators at 8 p.m.

A total of eight area schools have signed on for similar graduations in the wake of the pandemic.

The last ceremony is set for June 6.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.