HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friday saw first drive-up graduation at the POWERplex in Hazelwood, held in the parking lot of the former St. Louis Mills Mall.
There are two schools putting on graduation ceremonies Friday, North County Christian School in the early evening and St. Charles Christian Home Educators at 8 p.m.
A total of eight area schools have signed on for similar graduations in the wake of the pandemic.
The last ceremony is set for June 6.
