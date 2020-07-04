HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 6,000 people celebrated America's 244th birthday Saturday night at the PowerPlex in Hazelwood.
Organizers of the event said innovative ideas and procedures related to social distancing made the event possible. Saturday night's live music and fireworks display is part of the four-day Schnucks Freedom Fest.
Those who attended the live concert and fireworks display were spaced out in the parking lot, allowing for an empty parking space between each group.
Guests said they felt safe and comfortable with the precautions put into place.
"Oh absolutely," said a woman named Reagan, who has enjoyed several concert series at the venue this summer. "There's no one around us. We bring our food and wine and enjoy the music."
"We're in our own car and everyone is far away so we should be fine," said a woman named Greer, who showed up early to get a good spot.
About 400 cars parked for the live concerts, which began at 7 p.m. Another 900 cars parked on the other side of the complex for the fireworks show.
"This is just a nice way for me to get to visit with my family that lives in town that I don't get to see because of the COVID," said one woman.
"I think we likely otherwise wouldn't get together just with the concern for coronavirus," said another.
The Schnucks Freedom Fest supports Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.
