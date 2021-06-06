ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An impactful display is going up in the Central West End; a travelling memorial dedicated to children 17 and under killed in 2020. It's 46 T-shirts corresponding to the age of the 46 children killed last year in Missouri.
"In some of the cases, it was donated by a family member and they wore the T-shirt, the child killed," Gail Wechsler said.
The 46 does not include unintentional shootings or suicides. Organizers say that number would be more than 100 for Missouri. The display is put up by the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Gail Wechsler is the state communications lead for the organization.
"We are non-partisan, its not just for moms, and we are not anti-second amendment, we are about gun violence prevention," Wechsler said.
She says the group is working on gun violence prevention across the country and in D.C.
"One thing that's really a priority, nationally, is background checks on all gun sales. We also want to see loopholes closed in some of these domestic violence laws so that those who have been found to be domestic abusers do not have access to a firearm," she said.
In the past 10 years, gun deaths have increased 47 percent in Missouri compared to a 17 percent national average. According to the CDC, Missouri leads the country in child murders. Shocking statistics that this group is trying to bring attention to with the T-shirt display.
"It's been touching people whenever they come to see it. It's inspiring, its tragic and we are hoping it moves people to do something to try and stop this epidemic we have," Wechsler said.
The display can be found in the lawn of the Central Reform Congregation on Waterman Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.