ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Missouri for Wednesday night’s drawing.
According to the lottery’s website, the jackpot winner was sold in Wisconsin but tickets that matched five numbers, winning $1 million, were sold in Missouri, Indiana, California, Arizona, New Jersey and New York.
The winning numbers are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.
Just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Missouri Lottery announced the $1 million-winning Missouri ticket was sold at the FastLane Store on South Old Highway 94 in St. Charles.
If you hold the winning ticket, lottery officials urge you to sign the back and keep it in a safe place until you can claim the prize.
